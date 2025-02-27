Mission impossible 1 to Casino Royale; TOP 10 Action movies of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 27, 2025
Here is a list of action movies to watch.
Casino Royale (Netflix) follows Bond, who is on a mission to bankrupt terrorism financier Le Chiffren in a high-stakes poker game at the Casino Royale in Montenegro.
Heat (Prime Video) revolves around a professional thief, who hopes to pull off one last heist before he retires. However, he is under the surveillance of a police detective.
The Matrix (JioHotstar) focuses on Neo, a computer programmer, who has always questioned the reality of the world. One day a rebel leader contacts him and reveals the truth.
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (Prime Video) centers around a pregnant assassin who wakes up from a four year coma after her ex-boss brutally attacks her and she sets out to seek revenge.
John Wick (Prime Video) is about a legendary hitman who comes out of retirement to seek revenge against the men who killed his dog, a final gift from his recently deceased wife.
Top Gun (JioHotstar) focuses on pilot Maverick who is given a second chance to redeem himself after losing his friend. He struggles to give his best performance.
Enter the Dragon (Prime Video) projects on Lee, a Shaolin martial artist, who helps the British Intelligence in an undercover mission to catch Han, who is involved in drug trafficking.
Mission impossible 1 (JioHotstar) follows Ethan Hunt, a spy who is falsely accused of disloyalty. Now he must prove his innocence to the organisation he worked for.
The Bourne Identity (Prime Video) centers on Jason, who suffers from psychogenic amnesia and is forced to fight to unlock his identity and his mysterious connection to the CIA.
Die Hard (Prime Video) is about a New York City police detective, John, who becomes entangled in a terrorist takeover of a skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife.
