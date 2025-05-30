Thudarum to Retro and Hunt: Top Malayalam releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video ManoramaMAX and others

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2025

Malayalam films are ruling across the world with their exceptional storyline, powerful performances, and brilliant direction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From thrillers to romantic, Malayalam cinema brings a bunch of entertaining content to watch on OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let’s take a look at some of the latest OTT releases to make your weekend more exciting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhilasham follows the story of Abhilash, who has been waiting for Sherin for years. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thudarum revolves around a Taxi driver who is attached to his Ambassador. It will be released on JioCinema on May 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Retro follows the story of a gangster who tries to walk away from violence. It will be released on Netflix on May 31.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hunt follows the story of Dr. Keerthy, a forensic expert who gets involved in a murder mystery. It is streaming on ManoramaMAX.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jerry is inspired by the classic Tom and Jerry cartoon. It will be released on SimplySouth on May 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Harry Potter: 7 stars who got their big breakthrough Daniel Radcliffe’s films

 

 Find Out More