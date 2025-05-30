Thudarum to Retro and Hunt: Top Malayalam releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video ManoramaMAX and others
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 29, 2025
Malayalam films are ruling across the world with their exceptional storyline, powerful performances, and brilliant direction.
From thrillers to romantic, Malayalam cinema brings a bunch of entertaining content to watch on OTT platforms.
Let’s take a look at some of the latest OTT releases to make your weekend more exciting.
Abhilasham follows the story of Abhilash, who has been waiting for Sherin for years. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Thudarum revolves around a Taxi driver who is attached to his Ambassador. It will be released on JioCinema on May 30.
Retro follows the story of a gangster who tries to walk away from violence. It will be released on Netflix on May 31.
Hunt follows the story of Dr. Keerthy, a forensic expert who gets involved in a murder mystery. It is streaming on ManoramaMAX.
Jerry is inspired by the classic Tom and Jerry cartoon. It will be released on SimplySouth on May 30.
