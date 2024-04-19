Monk on Netflix and more Top 10 investigative web series that are interesting to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

MONK on Netflix is gaining popularity. The story of a genius consultant investigator who is struggling with his own issues is quite interesting to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sinner on Netflix has four seasons. The story is about Detective Harry Ambrose who solves strange murder cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Mentalist is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a consultant who has great observational powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sherlock is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about the great Sherlock Holmes who knows how to solve the most mysterious crime cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mindhunter on Netflix is about two FBI agents who try to analyse the psyche of a criminal to solve cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In terms of Hindi web-series, Asur on JioCinema is the best. The story has a combination of crime and mythology that makes it more interesting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who investigates an assassination of journalist case. It is twisted and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man has Manoj Bajpayee playing a great spy. It has action, thrill and overdose of entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perry Mason is on JioCinema. The story revolves around a private investigator who is also facing his trauma from World War II.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Detective on JioCinema is an edge-of-the-seat drama about investigators solving homicide cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care tips by professionals

 

 Find Out More