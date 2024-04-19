Monk on Netflix and more Top 10 investigative web series that are interesting to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
MONK on Netflix is gaining popularity. The story of a genius consultant investigator who is struggling with his own issues is quite interesting to watch.
The Sinner on Netflix has four seasons. The story is about Detective Harry Ambrose who solves strange murder cases.
The Mentalist is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a consultant who has great observational powers.
Sherlock is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about the great Sherlock Holmes who knows how to solve the most mysterious crime cases.
Mindhunter on Netflix is about two FBI agents who try to analyse the psyche of a criminal to solve cases.
In terms of Hindi web-series, Asur on JioCinema is the best. The story has a combination of crime and mythology that makes it more interesting.
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who investigates an assassination of journalist case. It is twisted and how.
The Family Man has Manoj Bajpayee playing a great spy. It has action, thrill and overdose of entertainment.
Perry Mason is on JioCinema. The story revolves around a private investigator who is also facing his trauma from World War II.
True Detective on JioCinema is an edge-of-the-seat drama about investigators solving homicide cases.
