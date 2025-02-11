Death Note to Monster; TOP 10 Horror Anime to stream on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 11, 2025
From supernatural entities to psychological terrors, here are some of the horror anime to stream on Netflix.
Death Note centers on a genius high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook , which grants the ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages.
Monster projects on Tenma, a brilliant neurosurgeon who risks his career to save the life of a critically wounded young boy. After 9 years, the boy turned out to be a serial killer.
The Grimm Variations is inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories where the series features six fairy tales with dark twists exposing the shadowy side of human desires.
Mononoke, set in feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague the countryside, leaving a trail of fear. However, one mysterious person has the power to slay mononoke.
Uzumaki, set in a fictional town of Kurouzu, where the town is slowly driven mad by their growing obsessions with spiral shapes, finding them everywhere with horrifying results.
Mieruko-chan is about a student Miko who has the ability to see horrifying ghosts and spirits that haunt her and the people around her. However, Miko does her best to ignore the ghost.
Attack on Titan, set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls protecting them from giant humanoid Titans.
Akuma Kun follows a genius boy who opens up a portal between hell and earth to help the demons.
High-Rise Invasion revolves around Yuri who finds herself in a bizarre world of endless buildings and masked killers. However, she must take her brother and escape.
Devilman Crybaby is about a sensitive demon-boy who is led into a brutal humanity, where the demons have reawakened and started a degenerate war against evil by his friend, Ryo.
