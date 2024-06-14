Most controversial films from Hollywood and Bollywood on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Parzania: A youngster vanishes amid communal unrest in Gujarat.
The Kerala Story delves into a contentious and melancholic story situated in Kerala.
Bandit Queen: The autobiography of infamous Indian bandit Phoolan Devi.
The suffering of widows in an old Indian ashram is depicted in the Hindi film Water.
365 Days: A mafia lord abducts a woman with the intention of winning her over to him in a year.
A hacker and a journalist explore the murky mysteries of a wealthy family in the film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
A sophisticated BDSM relationship is explored in the sensual romance film 50 Shades of Grey.
Angry Indian Goddesses: A group of ladies challenge injustices and social standards.
