Most controversial films from Hollywood and Bollywood on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Parzania: A youngster vanishes amid communal unrest in Gujarat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story delves into a contentious and melancholic story situated in Kerala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen: The autobiography of infamous Indian bandit Phoolan Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The suffering of widows in an old Indian ashram is depicted in the Hindi film Water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

365 Days: A mafia lord abducts a woman with the intention of winning her over to him in a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A hacker and a journalist explore the murky mysteries of a wealthy family in the film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A sophisticated BDSM relationship is explored in the sensual romance film 50 Shades of Grey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angry Indian Goddesses: A group of ladies challenge injustices and social standards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: DYK Korean skincare hack of applying rice water

 

 Find Out More