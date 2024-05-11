Mother of the Bride and 8 other English rom-com movies on Netflix
| May 11, 2024
Mother of the Bride is the story of a mom who goes to attend her daughter’s only to find out that groom’s father is her ex-boyfriend.
Anyone But You is a modern rom-com following the journey of Bea and Ben as they navigate their rocky relationship.
No Hard Feelings, Percy Barker's summer takes an unexpected turn when his parents hire Maddie to help him overcome his social awkwardness.
Set It Up, assistants Charlie and Harper scheme to set up their demanding bosses in this clever rom-com.
Alex's journey of self-discovery unfolds as he questions his sexuality and navigates his relationships with Claire and Elliot in Alex Strangelove.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the life of Lara Jean takes a romantic turn when her secret love letters are mysteriously sent out.
Love Hard, Natalie's romantic holiday plans take a hilarious turn when she discovers she's been catfished by Josh.
Your Place or Mine, Debbie and Peter's lives intertwine in unexpected ways when they switch coasts for a week.
The Perfect Find, a fashion editor, finds herself entangled in a romantic dilemma when she kisses Eric, the son of her boss.
Always Be My Maybe follows childhood friends Sasha and Marcus reconnect as adults, sparking a reevaluation of their relationship.
