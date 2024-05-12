Mother’s Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT to watch with your mom

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Mimi is the story of a surrogate mother who refuses to abort a pregnancy for an American couple when told the child may have Down Syndrome. On Netflix

English Vinglish portrays a housewife's journey to self-worth as she learns English and discovers her value beyond societal expectations. On Jio Cinema.

The Sky Is Pink is a heart-wrenching tale of a couple navigating their daughter's terminal illness while trying to maintain their marriage. On Netflix.

Secret Superstar follows Insia, a girl passionate about singing but restricted by her conservative family, with her mother secretly supporting her dreams. On YouTube.

Mom, a thriller featuring a stepmother turned vigilante seeking justice for her stepdaughter Arya's sexual assault. On Zee5.

Helicopter Eela, an overprotective mother who gives up her singing career after her husband leaves her, and later attends college with her son. On Hotstar.

Darlings is a dark comedy where a woman seeks revenge on her abusive husband with her single mother's help. On Netflix.

Nil Battey Sannata follows Chanda, working multiple jobs to ensure her daughter's bright future, emphasizing a mother's sacrifices. On Jio Cinema.

Tribhanga sees Kajol's character blames her mother, played by Tanvi Azmi, for her life choices, prompting a reassessment of familial bonds. On Netflix.

Khoobsurat highlights the memorable performances of Kirron Kher and Ratna Pathak Shah as onscreen mothers, adding depth to the storyline. On Netflix.

