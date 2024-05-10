Mother's Day 2024: Top 10 heartwarming films to watch with your mom on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
The movie Mom portrays a mother who is strong and protective and wants to give justice and equality to her daughter.
English Vinglish depicts the self-discovery journey of a mother who steps into a new country.
The hilarious film Badhaai Ho portrays the love and acceptance of a family while navigating the challenges of parenthood.
Mimi depicts a mother's selfless devotion to her child, demonstrating the infinite power of love.
Nil Battey Sannata highlights sacrifices made in the hope of a brighter future by a mother for her daughter..
Bird Box portrays the innate need of a mother to shield her offspring from hardship.
As her daughter gets ready for marriage, Mother of the Bride depicts the mother's mixed feelings.
The movie Damsel depicts a mother helping her daughter learn to balance independence and love and it's a beautiful journey to watch.
Indulging in life's adventures with loved ones, Yes Day honors the spontaneity and delight of parenting.
Darlings highlights the steadfast support of parental love as it examines the relationship between a mother and daughter through difficult times.
