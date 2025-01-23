12th Fail, Rocky and other top 10 life-changing movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 23, 2025
Movies are meant to laugh and enjoy but some have the power to change, transform and inspire us.
12th Fail- Available on Hotstar, focuses on Manoj Kumar who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer.
Remember the Titans- Streaming on Hotstar, based on the true story of coach Herman Boone and his attempt to integrate a high school team.
Good Will Hunting- A janitor at MIT, Will is a mathematical genius but needs help to get directions in life. The movie is available on Prime video.
The Shawshank Redemption- The story revolves around Andy Dufresne who is arrested for the murder of his wife and her lover. It is now streaming on Prime video.
The Pursuit of Happyness- You can watch this movie on ZEE5 where Chris Gardner takes up unpaid internship after he loses his life earnings.
Dead Poets Society- Now streaming on Hotstar, it centres on an English teacher who inspires his students through his teaching of poetry.
Srikanth- The story is about Srikanth who defies all odds and makes his way to become the first visually impaired student at MIT. The movie is available on Netflix.
Chandu Champion- A biographical sports drama where an extraordinary man with unwavering determination leads him to win a goal at the olympics. It is available on Prime video.
October Sky- Streaming on JioCinema, the story centers on a coal miner’s son who is inspired to build rockets when he hears about the first artificial satellite.
Rocky- The story about a small-time boxer who gets a chance to fight at the world heavyweight championship held by Apollo Creed. It is available on Prime video.
