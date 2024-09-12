Mr Bachchan and more new Telugu movie releases on OTT this week: Where and how to watch

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2024

This week, some interesting Telugu movies are releasing on OTT that you can binge-watch over the weekend.

Mr. Bachchan starring Ravi Teja is streaming Netflix from September 12.

The movie is based on real events on income tax raid on industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Committee Kurrollu will be up on ETV Win from September 12.

Committee Kurrollu is about 11 friends and their bond getting tested during Jathara ritual.

Aay is a Telugu romantic drama that has received 7/10 rating on IMDb.

It will be streaming on Netflix from September 12.

Apart from movies, Bench Life, a comedy Telugu web series began streaming on SonyLIV from September 12.

It is about three IT employees who want to be 'benched'.

Balu Gani Talkies is a period comedy drama that is supposed to release on Aha this week. However, it may get postponed.

