Mr. Plankton to My Liberation Notes; TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch if you like When Life Gives You Tangerines
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) centers around Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mom, meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a police officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pachinko (Prime Video) focuses on a Korean immigrant family across four generations, chronicling their struggles, hopes, and dreams as they bravely forge a new life in a foreign land.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Mister (Viki) follows Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) is about three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Youth of May (Viki) centers around a medical student who gets married to a nurse at the insistence of his father. However, their faith was cut short.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Dearest Nemesis (Viki) projects on a boss and an employee who shared a past relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Melo Movie (Netflix) centers around a jaded film critic reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to a mysterious event.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Plankton (Netflix) follows a man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brewing Love (Viki) is about a former special force and top salesperson at a liquor company, who must sell a new beer to save her store from closing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Panday’s Gorgeous Ethnic looks will leave you swooning
Find Out More