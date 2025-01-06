Top 10 underrated Korean dramas that you will regret not watching on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2025

Mr Plankton on Netflix makes for an interesting watch as the story revolves around a man who is troubled due to misfortunes and his ex-GF can't become a mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Shop for Killers on Disney+Hotstar is about a boy who faces the shocking truth about his uncle's shopping mall after his demise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes is on Viki. The story is about a detective whose younger sister falls in love with a man who is connected to a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Are you about all things romantic? K-drama Brewing Love on Viki is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangnam B-Side is a Korean thriller on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a detective, a broker, and a prosecutor team coming together to solve a case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vigilante on Disney+Hotstar is about a man who turns vigilante after his mother his killed by a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oasis is about three youngsters fighting to protect their dreams and loved ones. Watch on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fix You K drama is on Viki. It is about a psychiatrist who wants to heal everyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prison Playbook is on MX Player. It is about a baseball player who is arrested on false charges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Mister is about a young woman and middle-aged man; finding comfort in each other. Watch it on Viki.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: THIS famous TV actress surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers, earns crores at the age of 23 and has a net worth of Rs...

 

 Find Out More