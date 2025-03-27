Mr. Queen to Chief Kim; TOP 10 hilarious Korean dramas to brighten your day

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr. Queen (Netflix) centers around Jang Bong-hwan, a free-spirited chef and a womaniser. One day he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period.

Mad For Each Other (Netflix) focuses on a man and a woman who live next door to each other realize they also share a psychiatrist, and they can't seem to stay out of each other's way.

Welcome To Waikiki (Viki) is about three men who open a guest house to fund their dreams of making a movie.

Be Melodramatic (Netflix) projects on three best friends who are in different paths of life. However, at the end of the day, they return to each other to support each other.

Business Proposal (Netflix) is about Ha-ri who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend’s date. However, the plans go awry when it turns out to be her CEO.

Chief Kim (Viki) tells the story of Kim Sung-ryong, a certified public accountant, who is against corruption and ends up fighting for employee’s fundamental rights.

Her Private Life (Netflix) projects on Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator, hides an intense adoration of singer Cha Shi-an under her professional persona.

Flower Boy Next Door (Prime Video) centers around shy girl Dok-mi who must come out of her shell when she gets caught spying on her handsome neighbour by his famous houseguest.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok – Joo (Prime Video) follows Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him.

So I Married an Anti-fan (Viki) is about Geun-yeong who loses his job after a Kpop star misunderstanding and becomes an anti-fan of the Kpop star.

