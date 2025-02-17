Mr. Queen to Good Manager; TOP 10 Korean rom-coms that will make you laugh and cry
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 17, 2025
Here is a list of Korean rom-coms that will make you laugh and cry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hospital Playlist (Netflix) is about five friends who grew up together from childhood, together they became doctors and share a love for music while working at the same hospital.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Sound of Your Heart (Netflix) focuses on Jo Seok, a cartoonist and his family struggles to live a normal life. Despite all this, he sees them as a source of inspiration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Queen (Netflix) follows a successful and free-spirited chef who finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin when he wakes up.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (Viki) revolves around Lee, an egocentric but successful corporate executive. When his secretary resigns, he tries his best to change her mind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Good Manager (Viki) projects on Kim Seongryong who works with a multinational organisation and chooses to ignore corruption, his co-worker changes his perception.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Behind Your Touch (Netflix) centers on a psychic veterinarian and a detective who join forces to crack small-town cases. However, their investigation leads to a series of killings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Moment to Remember (Netflix) focuses on Su-Jin and Chul-Soo's relationship and marriage is put to the test when Su-Jin is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Full House (Viki) follows a woman who discovers that her friend has sold her house while she was away for vacation. Instead of taking revenge, she enters the house with the new owner, an actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Classic (Netflix) is about Ji-Hye who helps Soo-Kyung write a romantic letter to Sang-Min, a man they both fall for. She tries to stay away from him to save their friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Windstruck (Viki) centers on Kyung-jin and Myung-woo who love each other very much. One day, an incident takes place that changes their relationship forever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Zakham to Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with toxic male leads
Find Out More