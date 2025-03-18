Mr. Sunshine to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Top 10 saddest Korean dramas to watch
Here’s a list of top Korean dramas with heart-wrenching storyline
Mr. Sunshine follows a little child who is born into slavery but escapes to the US during the 1871 Shinmiyangyo.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around Moon Gang-tae, an orphaned caregiver who lives with his autistic brother.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows a modern day woman who is transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty.
Goblin follows a goblin who is in search of his wife.
Youth of May revolves around a democratic students who stood up against the policies of the current government.
Kill Me, Heal Me revolves around Cha Do-hyun who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder.
My Love From Another Star centers around Min-joon who falls in love with an actress.
Just Between Lovers follows Ha Moon-soo, an architect who wants to prevent any similar tragedy like she suffered before.
WInter Sonata follows Joon-sang who is enrolled in a high school in a small town.
Good Doctor revolves around a man with savant syndrome who joins a hospital as a pediatric surgeon.
