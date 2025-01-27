Mr. Sunshine, Uncontrollably Fond and other TOP 10 emotional Korean dramas on Netflix
Korean dramas are known for their emotional storytelling, complex characters, and heart-wrenching plot twists. Read on.
My Mister is about a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s who are struggling with their life. The two become friends and help each other.
Mr. Sunshine follows Eugene Choi who ends up in the US after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident. After becoming a Marine Corps officer, he returns to Korea and falls for a noblewoman.
Our Blues revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts the story of people working on Jeju Island.
Snow Queen follows Tae-Woong at 17 he meets two people that changed his life. One is Jeong-Kyu, first he was his rival but became best friends and the other is Bo-Ra, a girl who saves him.
Goblin projects on Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who goes to find a bride to remove an invisible sword and end his life. One day, he met a sprightly student with a tragic past.
Hi, Bye Mama! revolves around a mother who is dead but given a chance at life. Through a reincarnation project which lasts for 49 days.
Youth of May set during the Gwangju Uprising, follows Hee-Tae and Myung-Hee falling in love. But their faith seems to be against their path.
Uncontrollably Fond is about Shin Joon-young and Noh Eul who were separated due to an ill-fated relationship. After the two met each other as adults, one is a top actor-singer and the other is a documentary producer.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay focuses on an antisocial children’s book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest. The two lived in the same city when they were young.
Twenty Five, Twenty One centers on a teen fencer who has big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. The two later fall for each other.
