Mumbai Rains: Top 10 movies with the monsoons as a backdrop to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Jul 25, 2024
Lagaan may be all about cricket but it is also about rains. It is about lack of rains and how villagers celebrate when hit with heavy showers.
Wake Up Sid on Netflix is about a man's journey to realisation of his true potential. It is also about a woman trying to make it big in Mumbai. And what's Mumbai without monsoons?
Chameli on Disney+Hotstar is about a prostitute and a man getting stuck together during a rainy night in Mumbai.
One can never get over the rain and jacket sequence from Aashiqui 2, can we? Watch it on YouTube.
Monsoon was made romantic by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor when they danced in rains in Jab We Met. It is on JioCinema.
One of the most romantic and steamy scenes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is in the rains. Rahul and Anjali's musical expression of love. Watch on Netflix.
Haven't we all danced on Barso Re from Guru whilst enjoying the rains? The movie is on Netflix.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served the best rain dance sequence in Taal. It is on Zee5.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai is on Prime Video. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor going Chak Dhoom Dhoom in rains will set you grooving too.
Life In A Metro is all about city life and of course, it comes with rains. It is on Netflix.
