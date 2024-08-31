Munjya and Top 8 new releases on OTT to make your weekend entertaining

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2024

Munjya, a horror comedy, started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 25. The film is based on a folklore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kay Kay Menon's gangster drama Murshid began streaming on Zee5 on August 30.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Sirish's movie titled Buddy is now on Netflix. The movie is about a woman's soul being in a teddy bear and her ex-boyfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is time for some binge-watching.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interrogation is on Zee5. The movie is set in a small town and about the death of a retired judge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Deliverance premiered on Netflix on August 30. It is a supernatural horror thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cadets on JioCinema about four boys who are turned into strong and powerful soldiers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is on Netflix. The web series is based on real events that took place in 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Purushothamudu is on Aha. It is a Telugu language action thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abigail is on JioCinema. It is about a kidnapping of a vampire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood classics on OTT that all movie buffs should at least watch once in lifetime

 

 Find Out More