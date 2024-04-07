Munna Bhai MBBS and other Top 7 films that have best sidekicks to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Marvin Boggs in Red stands out from the rest of the cast. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Pappi Talwar in Tanu Weds Manu played by Deepak Dobriyal. Watch it on Jio Cinema.
Bollywoodlife.com
Passepartout in Around The World In 80 Days brings a perfect mix of humour and charm to the film. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS won hearts with his iconic performance in the film. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywoodlife.com
Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes on Amazon Prime Video was praised for his strong on-screen presence.
Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Hogan character in Iron Man is a notable character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bollywoodlife.com
Choocha in Fukrey adds a unique flavor to the film. You can watch it on Netflix.
Bollywoodlife.com
