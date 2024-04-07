Munna Bhai MBBS and other Top 7 films that have best sidekicks to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

Marvin Boggs in Red stands out from the rest of the cast. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pappi Talwar in Tanu Weds Manu played by Deepak Dobriyal. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Passepartout in Around The World In 80 Days brings a perfect mix of humour and charm to the film. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS won hearts with his iconic performance in the film. Stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes on Amazon Prime Video was praised for his strong on-screen presence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Hogan character in Iron Man is a notable character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choocha in Fukrey adds a unique flavor to the film. You can watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Akshay Kumar and 10 other Bollywood actors with highest Box Office collections

 

 Find Out More