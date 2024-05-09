Murder in Mahim, Srikanth and more: Top Friday 10 May 2024 releases on OTT and theatres

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

Murder In Mahim is releasing on JioCinema on May 10. It is an adaptation of book penned by Jerry Pinto. An investigation around a murder leads to a shocking expose.

Rajkummar Rao's biographical movie Srikanth is releasing in theatres. It is all about the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will release in India on May 10. It has got 7.4 IMDb rating.

The Marsh King's Daughter is releasing on Lionsgate Play. It is an interesting thriller about a young mother protecting her daughters from criminal father.

Rasavathi is a Tamil film directed by Santha Kumar that is releasing on May 10 in theatres.

The first episode of Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román will drop on Netflix on May 10. It is a docuseries revolving around a Spanish Chef.

The second season of Blood Of Zeus will be up on Netflix this Friday.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School with begin streaming on JioCinema. It is a horror thriller.

Living With Leapords is coming on Netflix. It is a nature documentary capturing the journey of two leopards.

The third season of Undekhi will stream on SonyLiv. It has politics, drama and a lot more.

