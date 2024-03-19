Murder Mubarak and more comedy crime movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Murder Mubarak on Netflix is a mystery comedy starring Pankaj Tripathi and others. It is already trending in Top 10 in India on the OTT platform.
Monica, O My Darling is on Netflix. It is a comedy thriller with a man trying to pull off a perfect murder. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and more.
Darlings on Netflix is about a woman seeking revenge from her abusive husband. It has comedy, drama, emotions and more.
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a fun crime drama about a man who is a classic robber. One day he gets caught and goes into introspection. It is on YouTube.
Hera Pheri on Amazon Prime Video does not have any dull moment. Three men try to pull off a crime to mint money but it is nothing short of a comedy.
Badmaash Company is on Prime Video. It is about a team of four hatching a plan to become instantly rich.
Happy New Year is about a team planning to rob a hotel in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more are their hilarious best. Watch on Netflix.
Bluffmaster! is a comedy crime film with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. It is about a fraudster training his foolish apprentice.
Duplicate on Netflix has Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. A criminal wants to take over the life of his duplicate who is a chef to escape law.
Tees Maar Khan is on YouTube. The movie has Akshay Kumar playing a con artist. It is hilarious and how.
