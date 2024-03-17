Murder Mubarak and other Top 9 recently released new movies, web series to watch on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Murder Mubarak is a murder mystery with a hint of comedy starring Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. On Netflix.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is a thriller mystery following two strangers whose night becomes a nightmare. On Netflix.
Brahmayugam, a folk horror movie in Malayalam which stars Mammootty in a pivotal role. On Sony Liv.
Big Girls Don't Cry is a coming-of-age story about a bunch of young girls navigating life’s challenges in Vandana Valley. On Prime Video.
Emraan Hashmi makes a comeback in Showtime alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Mouni Roy in this Hotstar Special drama.
Political drama, Maharani’s third season was also recently released with Huma Qureshi in the lead role. On Sony Liv.
Damsel is a fantasy adventure movie following a young woman who gets deceived into marrying a charming prince. On Netflix.
Irish Wish is a rom-com movie revolving around Maddie’s pursuit of true love. On Netflix.
Poacher is a crime-thriller that revolves around catching the elephant ivory poachers. On Prime Video.
