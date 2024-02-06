Murder Mubarak and top 10 murder mysteries on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Feb 06, 2024
Murder Mystery: A comedy film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple on vacation in Europe who become embroiled in a genuine murder investigation.
In the Shadow of the Moon: This science fiction thriller centers on a police detective who develops an obsession with apprehending a serial killer who appears to be ageless and time-traveling.
Based on a true event, Lost Girls is a drama that centers on a mother's hunt for her daughter who goes missing.
Coming soon, Murder Mubarak features Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar.
Raat Akeli Hai: This film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a police officer, is tasked to look into the death of a wealthy patriarch on his wedding night.
Andhadhun is a black comedy thriller that centers on a blind pianist who gets caught in a web of lies and deceit after witnessing a murder.
Talvar: This movie examines the inquiry from several angles and is based on the actual Aarushi Talwar murder case.
Ittefaq: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna appear in this adaptation of the 1969 classic. The film takes a number of unexpected turns as the truth comes to light.
The wildly popular film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has been adapted from a novel by Stieg Larsson.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed film Knives Out. It centers on investigator Benoit Blanc's investigation.
