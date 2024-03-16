Murder Mubarak and Top 10 other thrilling murder mysteries to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Murder Mubarak follows the investigation to find the killer of a gym trainer with a comical twist to it.
Merry Christmas follows a couple whose night out that takes a dark turn.
Dobaaraa revolves around a family encountering a mysterious connection with a boy who died years ago.
Talaash follows a cop's investigation into a popular actor's murder, leading him to a mysterious woman.
Sajni Shinde's viral video revolves around a teacher who goes missing after a viral video of her leaks on the internet.
Badla features a complex narrative with surprising twists as a businesswoman seeks to prove her innocence in a murder case.
Raat Akeli Hai is a murder mystery centered on an investigator unraveling dark secrets regarding a politician's death.
Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery involving a woman accused of killing her husband, filled with romance and affairs.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a thriller series depicting the complexities of power and love.
Anaamika stars Nayanthara in search of her missing husband in Hyderabad but finds out a web of conspiracies.
