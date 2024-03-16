Murder Mubarak and Top 10 other thrilling murder mysteries to watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

Murder Mubarak follows the investigation to find the killer of a gym trainer with a comical twist to it.

Merry Christmas follows a couple whose night out that takes a dark turn.

Dobaaraa revolves around a family encountering a mysterious connection with a boy who died years ago.

Talaash follows a cop's investigation into a popular actor's murder, leading him to a mysterious woman.

Sajni Shinde's viral video revolves around a teacher who goes missing after a viral video of her leaks on the internet.

Badla features a complex narrative with surprising twists as a businesswoman seeks to prove her innocence in a murder case.

Raat Akeli Hai is a murder mystery centered on an investigator unraveling dark secrets regarding a politician's death.

Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery involving a woman accused of killing her husband, filled with romance and affairs.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a thriller series depicting the complexities of power and love.

Anaamika stars Nayanthara in search of her missing husband in Hyderabad but finds out a web of conspiracies.

