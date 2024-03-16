Murder Mubarak, Bramayugam and more Top 8 Friday OTT releases to binge-watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Murder Mubarak is now streaming on Netflix. It is a multi-starrer film and an engaging murder mystery.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now on Disney+Hotstar. Get all the backstage scoop and more about Taylor Swift's tour that has a lot of 152 shows.
Comedy film Carry on Jatta 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Add a dose of laughter to your weekend with this film.
Irish Wish is about a woman becoming bridesmaid at a friend's wedding who is getting married to the love of her life. It is on Netflix.
An absurd drama in which a woman becomes a chicken nugget. Watch it on Netflix.
Mammootty's black and white horror movie Bramayugam is now on SonyLiv. It received rave reviews upon release.
24 Hours with Gaspar is a story of a private detective who is trying to find the culprit of a mass slaughter case. Watch it on Netflix.
Iron Reign is on Netflix. It is a Spanish thriller revolving around the leader of a drug empire.
Big Girls Don't Cry is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a teenage drama revolving around girls of a hostel.
Main Atal Hoon is now streaming on Zee5. Watch Pankaj Tripathi transforming into Atal Bihari Bajpayee with ease.
