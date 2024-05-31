Must-watch Malayalam psychological movies on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
Dhoomam, starring Fahadh Faasil centers on a man with amnesia who uncovers a dark secret about his identity. On Apple TV.
Abraham Ozler revolves around a cop trying to solve a mysterious unsolved case to catch a serial killer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Athiran starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi follows psychiatrist Dr. Nair as he uncovers the mysteries of a patient kept in isolation. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Puzhu starring Mammootty is about a father's overprotective nature causing tension with his son, leading to paranoia and suspicion. On SonyLiv.
Rorschach featuring Mammootty revolves around an NRI businessman seeking vengeance for his past. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana is a legal thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu known for its storytelling and performances. On Netflix.
Anjaam Pathiraa is a thriller about an aspiring criminologist aiding the police in catching a serial killer. On Prime Video.
Mumbai Police is a neo-noir psychological thriller with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman in lead roles. On Disney+ Hotstar.
7th Day features Prithviraj Sukumaran as an IPS officer, a commercial hit that is streaming on Prime Video.
