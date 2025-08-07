My Dearest Nemesis to Brewing Love: TOP 10 heartwarming Korean dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines for a feel-good watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Aug 07, 2025
Melo Movie (Netflix) centres around a jaded film critic who reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to a mysterious event.
My Dearest Nemesis (Viki) projects on a boss and an employee who shared a past relationship.
Mr. Plankton (Netflix) follows a man plagued by misfortune and his ex, the unluckiest bride-to-be, who are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.
Brewing Love (Viki) is about a former special forces and top salesperson at a liquor company, who must sell a new beer to save her store from closing.
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) centres around Dongbaek, an orphan who grew up to become a single mom, and meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a police officer.
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around the sweet and bitter lives of people at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
Pachinko (Prime Video) focuses on a Korean immigrant family across four generations, chronicling their struggles, hopes, and dreams as they bravely forge a new life in a foreign land.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) is about three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, who seek to find fulfilment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
My Mister (Viki) follows Dong-hoon and Ji-an are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Youth of May (Viki) centres around a medical student who gets married to a nurse at the insistence of his father. However, their faith was cut short.
