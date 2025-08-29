My Demon to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean drama with cute onscreen couple
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 29, 2025
My Demon revolves around Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won, who are in a contractual marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows Lee Young, who tries everything not to let his secretary resign.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Girl Do Bong-soon revolves around Do Bong-soon, who has inherited super strength.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun centers around Captain Yoo Si-jin, who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You revolves around Yoon Se-ri, who lands in North Korea due to a paragliding accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around Gang-tae and Moon-young, who struggle with the complexities of a relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his hometown for a mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Dearest revolves around the story of Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal centers around Shin Ha-ri, who goes on an unexpected date.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Beloved Summer follows Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo, who were once lovers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Laptop Bags & Backpacks for Women
Find Out More