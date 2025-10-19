My Demon to Crash Landing On You: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch with your partner this festive weekend

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2025

My Demon revolves around Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won, who are in a contractual marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows Lee Young, who tries everything not to let his secretary resign.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Girl Do Bong-soon revolves around Do Bong-soon, who has inherited super strength.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun centers around Captain Yoo Si-jin, who falls in love with a beautiful doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around Gang-tae and Moon-young, who struggle with the complexities of a relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who visits his hometown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Dearest revolves around the story of Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal centers around Shin Ha-ri, who goes on an unexpected date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You revolves around Yoon Se-ri, who lands in North Korea due to a paragliding accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Our Beloved Summer follows Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo, who were once lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

