My Fault to The Notebook and We Live in Time: Top 10 romantic movies to watch with your partner on the coming weekend
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 29, 2025
Watch these amazing romantic movies with your partner to make your weekend more special.
Veer-Zaara revolves around a love story between an Indian pilot and a Pakistani girl.
The Notebook revolves around the story of Noah, a poor man who falls in love with Allie, a girl from a wealthy family.
My Fault follows the story of a Noah who leaves her town to move into a big mansion of her mother’s new rich husband.
Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge revolves around Raj and Simran, who fall in love with each other on a trip across Europe.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham follows a boy from a wealthy family who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Raanjhanaa follows Kundan, who has been madly in love with Zoya since childhood.
Me Before You centers around Louisa Clark, who accepts the caretaking job of a rigid man who has paralysis.
We Live in Time follows Almut and Tobias, who connected after a surprise encounter that changed their life.
The Idea of You follows a 40-year-old single mom who starts dating a 24-year-old boy band singer.
Call Me By Your Name follows Elio, who falls for his father’s new temporary assistant.
