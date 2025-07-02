My Liberation Notes to When the Weather is Fine: TOP 10 Korean dramas with healing love stories
Roger Khuraijam
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 02, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Bollywoodlife.com
Be Melodramatic (Netflix) centres around three friends who pursue different paths in life. But at the end of the day, they return to each other and support each other.
Bollywoodlife.com
Run On (Netflix) tells the story of a track star who follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) revolves around Dongbaek, a single mom, who meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a do-gooder police officer in their small town.
Bollywoodlife.com
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centres around a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a friendly man who intends to help his neighbours.
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 (Viki) revolves around a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
Bollywoodlife.com
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) follows three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, who seek to find fulfilment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Bollywoodlife.com
Summer Strike (Prime Video) tells the story of Yeo-reum, who decides to move to a small village after getting dumped by her boyfriend and losing her mother.
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Weather is Fine (Viki) is about Mok Hae-won, who quits her job in Seoul and goes back to Hyecheon, where she briefly lived when she was in high school.
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix) projects on two former lovers who get together when a documentary they filmed during high school goes viral.
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome to Samdalri (Netflix) projects on a photographer who returns to her hometown after things didn’t work out, and bumps into her childhood friend.
Bollywoodlife.com
