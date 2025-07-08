My Love From Another Star to Goblin: TOP 10 romantic fantasy Korean dramas to fall in love with
Roger Khuraijam
| Jul 08, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
See you in my 19th life (Netflix) centres around Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.
Alchemy of Souls (Netflix) is about a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny.
Hotel Del Luna (Netflix) centres around a proprietor of a supernatural hotel, who is bound to the place for a grave sin. Soon, she hires an ordinary man to be the manager of the hotel.
The Legend Of The Blue Sea (Netflix) revolves around Joon-jae, who helps a mermaid set free. However, the mermaid tries to adapt to the human world, and she falls for him.
My Love From Another Star (Netflix) centres around Do Min-joon, an alien who lands on Earth in 1609 and gets stranded. After 400 years, he falls in love with a top female actress.
A Korean Odyssey (Viki) follows Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics. However, he tries to regain immortality by using a girl.
Goblin (ZEE5) is about an immortal goblin who goes to find a human bride to remove an invincible sword from his chest and end his life.
The Light In Your Eyes (Viki) projects on a woman who changes the flow of time to save her father from dying using a magic watch.
Tale Of The Nine-Tailed (Prime Video) revolves around Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love.
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix) follows emperor Lee Gon who tries to close the door to the parallel world.
