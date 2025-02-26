My Love from the Star to Something in the Rain; TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch if you love Crash Landing on You

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch if you love Crash Landing on You.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Love from the Star (Netflix) is about an extraterrestrial alien who landed on Earth in 1609. After 400 years, he falls in love with a top female actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Descendants of the Sun (Viki) follows a Korean soldier who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their professions keep their relationship apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something in the Rain (Prime Video) revolves around a single career woman who reunites with her best friends younger after he returns from three years of working abroad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman, who intends on helping his neighbors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King the Land (Netflix) projects on Gu Won who is the heir of The King Group, amid the inheritance tension, clashes with his hardworking employee who has an irresistible smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thirty-Nine (Netflix) centers on three best friends who stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning forty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shark (KBS2) follows Han Yi Soo who plans to take vengeance after his father's death at the hand of Gaya Hotel Group. But his inconvenient love for the heiress is a huge obstacle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secret Garden (Viki) focuses on a CEO of a successful company who falls in love with a stuntwoman. There he deals with several problems while trying to woo her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her Private Life (Netflix) is about a museum curator who hides her real identity. One day, the museum’s new director takes an interest in her after learning about her secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Destined With You (Netflix) focuses on a successful lawyer who has everything, but is plagued by family curse. However, one that can break the curse is an ordinary civil servant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Another to Made in Abyss; TOP 10 disturbing Anime that will mess with your head

 

 Find Out More