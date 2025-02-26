My Love from the Star to Something in the Rain; TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch if you love Crash Landing on You
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 26, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch if you love Crash Landing on You.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Love from the Star (Netflix) is about an extraterrestrial alien who landed on Earth in 1609. After 400 years, he falls in love with a top female actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun (Viki) follows a Korean soldier who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their professions keep their relationship apart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain (Prime Video) revolves around a single career woman who reunites with her best friends younger after he returns from three years of working abroad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman, who intends on helping his neighbors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
King the Land (Netflix) projects on Gu Won who is the heir of The King Group, amid the inheritance tension, clashes with his hardworking employee who has an irresistible smile.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thirty-Nine (Netflix) centers on three best friends who stand together as they experience life, love and loss on the brink of turning forty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shark (KBS2) follows Han Yi Soo who plans to take vengeance after his father's death at the hand of Gaya Hotel Group. But his inconvenient love for the heiress is a huge obstacle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Garden (Viki) focuses on a CEO of a successful company who falls in love with a stuntwoman. There he deals with several problems while trying to woo her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her Private Life (Netflix) is about a museum curator who hides her real identity. One day, the museum’s new director takes an interest in her after learning about her secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Destined With You (Netflix) focuses on a successful lawyer who has everything, but is plagued by family curse. However, one that can break the curse is an ordinary civil servant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Another to Made in Abyss; TOP 10 disturbing Anime that will mess with your head
Find Out More