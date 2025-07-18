My Love from the Stars to Hotel Del Luna and Rea: Top 10 superhit movies and dramas of Kim Soo Hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2025
Queen of Tears follows a couple who fail to manage their relationship after marriage.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay follows a psychiatric nurse who falls in love with an antisocial child’s book writer.
Crash Landing on You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.
Real revolves around a criminal boss who accepts the offer from an investor who looks exactly like him.
Moon Embracing the Sun revolves around the King of Joseon, who falls in love with Wol.
Dream High revolves around a group of different individuals who enrol in a popular performing arts school.
One Ordinary Day centers around a college student who gives a young woman a ride to the beach.
My Love from the Stars revolves around an alien who has been on Earth for over 400 years.
The Producers follows a group of young producers who start to work in a major network.
Hotel Del Luna follows a proprietor of a supernatural hotel who is bound to that place because of a curse.
