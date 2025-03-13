My Mister to One Spring Night; TOP 10 Korean dramas to watch if you like Melo Movie
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 13, 2025
Something in the Rain (Prime Video) follows a woman in her thirties who tries to reconnect with her friend's younger brother as he comes home after three years working abroad.
My Mister (Netflix) is about Dong-hoon and Ji-an, who accidentally meet and start finding comfort in each other’s company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
One Spring Night (Netflix) centers around a single father who by chance meets a librarian, at instance spark flies between the two and love starts to bloom.
Because This Is My First Life (Viki) is about a socially awkward IT employee and broke homeless writer Yoon Ji-ho who agrees to a marriage of convenience by signing a contract of two years.
Crash Course in Romance (Netflix) projects on a shop owner cutthroat the world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor's class.
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix) follows a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) projects on three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Lovestruck In The City (Netflix) follows an architect who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman and sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.
Summer Strike (Prime Video) is about Yeo-reum who gets dumped by her boyfriend and loses her mother in an accident. She decides to move to a small village to do nothing.
When the weather is fine (Viki) centers around Mok Hae Won leaves her life in Seoul and moves back to her hometown where she meets a bookshop owner named Im Eun Seop.
