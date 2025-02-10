My Sassy Girl to 200 Pounds Beauty; TOP 10 charming Korean movies and series to watch on Netflix
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Here are some of the charming Korean movies and series to watch.
Tune in for Love is about Mi Soo who meets Hyun Woo who falls in love while exchanging stories on a radio station. Unfortunately faith was against them.
Love and Leashes revolves around two coworkers who enter into a contractual partnership as partners in consenting play, pleasure, agony and love.
Romance in the House is about a man who disappears after his business crashes. After 11 years he returned as a wealthy landlord.
Sweet & Sour follows a couple who face real-world opportunities and challenges while trying to make their long-distance relationship survive.
20th Century Girl projects on a teen girl who sets her eyes on a boy for her lovesick best friend. Soon, things got complicated and is forced to choose between love and friendship.
200 Pounds Beauty is about an overweight ghost singer who undergoes intensive plastic surgery to become a pop sensation
My Sassy Girl centres on a young man who sees a drunk girl who is standing too close to the tracks at a metro station and pulls her back. But, she ends up getting into trouble.
Be with You follows Soo-A who promises to come back after her death. One year later, her spirit visits her husband and son but she has no memory.
Architecture 10 follows an architecture student who falls in love with a music student. Fifteen years later, the girl tracks down the boy to help in building her dream house.
Endless Rain is about a man and a woman who have yearned for each other for a long time but could not meet due to certain circumstances.
