My Secret Romance to Queen of Tears; Top 10 Korean romantic dramas that will give you butterflies
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 03, 2025
Here’s a list of top romantic Korean dramas with the most beautiful love stories you need to watch.
My Secret Romance follows Yoo-mi who learns that her new boss is the man she dated before.
Queen Of Tears revolves around the queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets.
Love Next Door follows a woman who attempts to reboot her life and therefore returns to Korea.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and a psychiatric hospital employee.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim surrounds an egocentric boss who tries everything to stop his secretary from resigning.
Gangnam Beauty follows a woman who gets bullied for her looks.
Tale of the Nine Tailed follows mythical creatures who set out to protect humans from supernatural threats.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows a teenage fencer who meets a hardworking young man.
The Legends of the Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who starts following a con man who has helped her.
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who goes on a fake date with a boy who happens to be her boss.
