My Unfamiliar Family to Five Enough: TOP 10 family Korean dramas that are worth watching
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 01, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Reply 1988 (Viki) is about a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
The Good Bad Mother (Netflix) tells the story of an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child, and paraplegic after a tragic accident.
Family By Choice (Viki) centres around three individuals who, though unrelated by blood, forge an unbreakable bond during their teenage years.
My Unfamiliar Family (Viki) follows Lee Jin Sook’s family, whose family starts to fall apart. When she plans for divorce, her husband starts to fall sick.
Father, I'll Take Care Of You (Prime Video) project on a retired couple who are living happily, is cut short when their adult children move back in with them, causing chaos.
Once Again (Prime Video) focuses on an elderly couple and their four children, who are facing the hurdles of life.
Five Enough (Viki) tells the story of a widower and a divorcee who fall in love. However, the two hide their previous relationship.
Smile Again (Prime Video) is about a man who travels to Korea to propose to a long-lost love but finds that nothing goes according to plan.
Marry Me Now (Viki) follows a widower who challenges to raise his four children.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) is about three siblings seeking fulfilment and freedom from the exhausting monotony of adulthood.
