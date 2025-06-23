My Unfamiliar Family to Father, I’ll Take Care of You: Top 10 K-dramas to watch to strengthen your bond with family

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2025

Father, I’ll Take Care of You follows two retired parents who are ready to settle into a quiet life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Five Enough revolves around two single parents who plan to merge their families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

18 Again follows a struggling Hong Dae-young who dreams of going back in time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family By Choice revolves around a group of three teenagers who form a unique bond with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheer Up, Mr. Kim! Follows Kim Tae-pyung, a housekeeper who forms a unique family of his own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Bad Mother follows a single mother who raises her son alone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Unfamiliar Family highlights the story of a family drifting apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Father Is a Stranger follows a simple family whose life changes after a celebrity shows up at their door.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Happens To My Family? centers around Cha Soon-bong, who takes help from his sister to raise 4 kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1988 centers around five friends and their families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The First Night with the Duke to Something in the Rain: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas that are absolutely adorable

 

 Find Out More