Naruto to One Piece; TOP 10 addictive Anime series to watch on OTT
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 14, 2025
Here are some of the most addictive anime to watch.
Naruto (Netflix) is the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young and mischievous boy who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.
Death Note (Prime Video) follows a high-school student who discovers a supernatural notebook that grants its user the ability to kill when anyone’s name is written on it.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Crunchyroll) revolves around two brothers who search for a Philosopher’s stone after an attempt to revive their deceased mother goes awry.
Hunter X Hunter (Netflix) is about Gon who aspires to become a Hunter who is capable of greatness. With the help of his friends, he seeks out for his father, who was also a hunter.
Demon Slayer (Prime Video) centers on Tanjiro who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered and tries to save her sister from turning into a demon.
One Punch Man (Prime Video) projects on a superhero who, having trained to the point that he can defeat any opponent with a single punch, grows bored from a lack of challenge.
One Piece (Netflix) is about Luffy who set out with his crew to find the ‘One Piece’ and become the King of Pirates.
Tokyo Ghoul (Crunchyroll) focuses on a college student who is attacked by a ghoul, a super powered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives but becomes part ghoul.
Erased (Prime Video) follows Satoru who is sent back 18 years in time to prevent the events leading to his mother’s death. Soon, a series of kidnappings starts to occur.
Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix) is about a boy who swallowed a cured talisman- a demon finger and became cursed himself. He enters a school of sorcery to free himself.
