Naruto to One Piece; TOP 10 must-watch Anime series on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2025

Here is a list of must-watch anime series.

Naruto (Netflix) is about Naruto Uzumaki, a naughty and hyperactive ninja, who works hard to become the Hokage of his village.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Crunchyroll) follows two brothers who search for a Philosopher’s Stone after they try to revive their deceased mother.

One Piece (Prime Video) revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who set off an adventure with his crew to find the ultimate treasure and become the King of Pirates.

Death Note (Netflix) centers around a high school student who finds a notebook that grants the ability of killing anyone whose name is written into it.

Demon Slayer (Netflix) focuses on Tanjiro, who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered by demons , leaving his sister turning into a demon.

Haikyu!! (Netflix) is about Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

Attack on Titan (Prime Video) follows Eren and his friends, joins the military to destroy the Titan, gigantic humanoids who live off human flesh.

Jujutsu Kaisen (Netflix) centers around Yuji who joins a secret organisation of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful curse which he swallowed.

Chainsaw Man (Netflix) is about a young man who is left for dead, is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil.

Dragon Ball Z (Prime Video) centers around a team of fighters led by the saiyan warrior Goku defending the planet earth from extraterrestrial enemies.

