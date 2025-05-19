Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns 51, Top picks you which you can't miss

Priyanshu Ranjan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2025

As Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddqui turns 51 today, here’s a selection of his best work you shouldn’t miss.

Costao (Zee5): It is the story of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who works in a corrupt system to uncover the biggest drug chain.

Manto (Apple TV): A story about an established writer Saadat Ali Manto in post-independence India dealing with life.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (Zee5): The story revolves around a hitman hired by a ruthless politician who falls in with a woman midway.

Te3n (Sony LIV): A story of a grandfather, a priest and a police officer investigating the abduction of a child.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (Netflix): A story about a man so in love with his dead wife that he carves a road through a mountain for her.

Psycho Raman (Zee5): Story of serial killer trying to convince a policeman investigating his case about their similarities.

Gangs of Wasseypur (Prime Video): A story revolving around Sardar Khan and his family seeking revenge for their grandfather killed by his own master.

