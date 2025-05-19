Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns 51, Top picks you which you can't miss
Priyanshu Ranjan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 19, 2025
As Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddqui turns 51 today, here’s a selection of his best work you shouldn’t miss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Costao (Zee5): It is the story of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who works in a corrupt system to uncover the biggest drug chain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manto (Apple TV): A story about an established writer Saadat Ali Manto in post-independence India dealing with life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (Zee5): The story revolves around a hitman hired by a ruthless politician who falls in with a woman midway.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Te3n (Sony LIV): A story of a grandfather, a priest and a police officer investigating the abduction of a child.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjhi: The Mountain Man (Netflix): A story about a man so in love with his dead wife that he carves a road through a mountain for her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Psycho Raman (Zee5): Story of serial killer trying to convince a policeman investigating his case about their similarities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur (Prime Video): A story revolving around Sardar Khan and his family seeking revenge for their grandfather killed by his own master.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You: TOP 10 highly engaging Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Find Out More