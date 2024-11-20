Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale takes lead, Top 10 movies trending on Netflix today
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 20, 2024
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is trending on number one spot today in India. The documentary reveals all about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love saga.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's murder mystery The Buckingham Murders has taken the second spot. It is a gripping tale of an investigation around a missing child.
Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's movie Devara is trending on the third spot. The film got a mixed review when it released in theatres but it is performing well on OTT.
Do Patti starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon is on fourth spot. The shocking tale of twin sisters and domestic violence will keep you hooked.
The Flash starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and others is trending on fifth spot. It is about the superhero Flash using his powers that alter past, present and future.
Meiyazhagan is an emotional journey of a man connecting with his roots again after being forced to leave his ancestral home. It is on sixth spot.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends with Us is on the seventh spot. The movie will fill your hearts with romance.
Vijay 69 is an inspiring drama of a senior citizen taking a challenge to participate in a triathlon. Anupam Kher is at his best. Trending on eighth spot.
Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein is still trending. It is about a group of friends signing up for a deadly game that will challenge their bond.
Ready or Not is a horror comedy available to watch on Netflix. With an IMDb rating of 6.9, it has taken the tenth spot.
