Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale and more: New OTT releases of this week from Nov 18 to Nov 24

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2024

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is now streaming on Netflix. It is a documentary that is all about her love story with Vignesh Shivan.

The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein drops on Netflix on November 22.

The Merry Gentlemen is a love saga that will touch your hearts. Watch it on Netflix from Nov 20.

Waack Girls will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 22. The story is about six woman who want choose Waacking dance style and fight societal norms.

The Rana Daggubati Show is a new original series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 23.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar will be up on Disney+Hotstar on Nov 22. It is about love above everything including caste and religion.

A Man on the Inside will premiere on Netflix on Nov 21. The story is of a retired professor hired to be an undercover investigator in an old age home.

When the Phone Rings is a K-drama coming to Netflix on Nov 22. It is about a politician and his mute wife who gets kidnapped.

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a Telugu movie coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov 20.

Know Your Enemy will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 23.

