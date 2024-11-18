Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale and more: New OTT releases of this week from Nov 18 to Nov 24
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 18, 2024
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is now streaming on Netflix. It is a documentary that is all about her love story with Vignesh Shivan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein drops on Netflix on November 22.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Merry Gentlemen is a love saga that will touch your hearts. Watch it on Netflix from Nov 20.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Waack Girls will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 22. The story is about six woman who want choose Waacking dance style and fight societal norms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Rana Daggubati Show is a new original series that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 23.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar will be up on Disney+Hotstar on Nov 22. It is about love above everything including caste and religion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Man on the Inside will premiere on Netflix on Nov 21. The story is of a retired professor hired to be an undercover investigator in an old age home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Phone Rings is a K-drama coming to Netflix on Nov 22. It is about a politician and his mute wife who gets kidnapped.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a Telugu movie coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov 20.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Know Your Enemy will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on November 23.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 horror films that you should not watch with kids
Find Out More