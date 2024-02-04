Neru to Premam: Top 10 Malayalam movies on OTT that you shouldn't miss
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Kumbalangi Nights is about the strained relationship between four brothers in a dysfunctional family setting. It is one Amazon Prime video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta is on Netflix. This thriller movie is about the death of a policeman which his estranged twin brother investigates.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Night Drive is an action thriller movie which follows the story of a couple who go on a night drive and are entangled in an accident. Watch it on Netflix or Aha or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam stars stars Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly in key roles. The film is a beautiful love story. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Premam follows the story of a man experiencing love at different stages in his life. Who is his true love?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothakaalam stars Revathi and Shane Nigam in lead roles. This horror thriller movie will keep you hooked. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaathal The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika is a must-watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video. Mammootty plays a gay character in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2018 is a survival thriller movie starring Tovino Thomas and others. The movie was a huge hit. In case you haven't watched it yet, check it out on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammootty is a family drama laced with action. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neru stars Mohanlal in the key role alongside Siddique. The movie is a gripping courtroom drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It follows the story of a blind rap* survivor whose accused is very influential. How Mohanlal proves the victim innocent forms the story. Check it out on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum starring Fahadh Faasil is about self-discovery. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After 12th Fail, Top 8 upcoming movies of 2024 set in small towns
Find Out More