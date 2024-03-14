Netflix, Prime Video and more: Your OTT binge list for today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Tejas: Action and patriotism are promised in this film about the voyage of an Indian Air Force pilot.
A dark and gripping vengeance thriller that explores the limits of morality and human feeling is Badlapur.
A moving romance story that delves into the intricacies of love, grief, and recovery is called Broken But Beautiful.
Bhaukaal: A gritty crime series about the struggle against corruption and crime in Muzaffarnagar, based on true events.
Asur: A psychological thriller in which a serial killer and a forensic specialist get embroiled in a cunning game of deduction.
In the romantic film Anjaana Anjaani, two strangers set off on a quest to discover love and hope.
The endearing slice-of-life comedy-drama Gullak depicts the joys and daily challenges of a middle-class family.
Enthralling biographical series that follows the ascent and decline of notorious stockbroker Harshad Mehta, Scam 1992.
A complex and gripping crime drama that entwines political intrigue with Mumbai's underworld is called Sacred Games.
Set in the dangerous hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur is a compelling criminal thriller.
