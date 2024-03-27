New Hollywood OTT releases for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more platforms

Enjoy some of the new releases this week on online platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and more to make your boredom runaway.

A Gentleman in Moscow: The opulent life of Count Rostov is turned upside down following the Russian Revolution.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Prime Video): In her comeback, Tig Notaro delivers a stand-up special full of funny miscommunications and endearing family moments.

American Rust: Broken Justice: A string of killings in a fracking-affected Pennsylvania village raises the possibility of a bigger plot endangering the neighborhood.

We Were the Lucky Ones: This show, which is based on actual events, chronicles the struggle of a Jewish family to survive and reconcile during World War II.

Season 3 of Is It Cake? on Netflix features a return of the bakers who try to fool the celebrity judges with incredibly lifelike cakes in order to win the grand prize of $100,000.

Disney Plus's Renegade Nell follows Nell Jackson as she transforms into a superpowered highwaywoman in 1705 England to stop a supernatural plot against the Queen.

Parish (AMC): When a cab driver picks up a notorious Zimbabwean criminal who preys on undocumented immigrants at American ports, his life takes a drastic turn.

