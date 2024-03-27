New Hollywood OTT releases for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 27, 2024
Enjoy some of the new releases this week on online platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and more to make your boredom runaway.
A Gentleman in Moscow: The opulent life of Count Rostov is turned upside down following the Russian Revolution.
Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Prime Video): In her comeback, Tig Notaro delivers a stand-up special full of funny miscommunications and endearing family moments.
American Rust: Broken Justice: A string of killings in a fracking-affected Pennsylvania village raises the possibility of a bigger plot endangering the neighborhood.
We Were the Lucky Ones: This show, which is based on actual events, chronicles the struggle of a Jewish family to survive and reconcile during World War II.
Season 3 of Is It Cake? on Netflix features a return of the bakers who try to fool the celebrity judges with incredibly lifelike cakes in order to win the grand prize of $100,000.
Disney Plus's Renegade Nell follows Nell Jackson as she transforms into a superpowered highwaywoman in 1705 England to stop a supernatural plot against the Queen.
Parish (AMC): When a cab driver picks up a notorious Zimbabwean criminal who preys on undocumented immigrants at American ports, his life takes a drastic turn.
