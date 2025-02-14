Newtopia to Goblin; TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas for couples on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player
Here are some of the most romantic Korean dramas to watch.
Crash Landing On You (Netflix) is about a woman who lands in North Korea after paragliding. She meets an army officer who decides to help her.
Descendants Of The Sun (Prime Video) centers on a soldier who belongs to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. But their profession keeps them apart.
It's Okay To Not Be Okay (Netflix) projects on an antisocial children’s book writer who moves to her hometown who crosses paths with a psych ward caretaker. The two fall in love.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix) revolves around a teen fencer who has big dreams and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life. The two fall in love when they say each other's name for the first time.
Newtopia (Prime Video) centers on Lee, a soldier serving his compulsory military service, breaks up with his girlfriend. When a sudden zombie outbreak occurs, they both race to reunite.
Goblin (MX Player) follows Kim, an immortal goblin who searches to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life.
My Dearest Nemesis (Netflix) revolves around Baek who leads a planning team of a renowned department store. She meets her new boss, her first love from an online game.
Melo Movie (Netflix) is about a film critic who reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to ill fate. Their reunion triggers their buried memories, leading to tell what they feel for each other.
Queen of Tears (Netflix) projects a couple who is queen of a department store and a prince of supermarkets, the two have a tough time. Soon, love starts to bloom miraculously.
May I Help You? (Prime Video) follows a funeral director who has a supernatural power that allows her to see and talk to the dead.
