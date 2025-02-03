Night has Come to Mask Girl; TOP 10 Korean thrillers with interesting twists on OTT

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2025

Here are some of the popular Korean thrillers to watch.

Night has Come (Viki) follows a group of high school students who are on a field trip and are forced to play a deadly real-life game of Mafia. When night comes, they must kill his fellow classmate to survive.

Battle for Happiness (Prime Video) centers on mothers who are engaged in a fierce social media battle to destroy each other’s happiness of their own and free themselves from oppression.

Lies Hidden in My Garden (Prime Video) centers on a woman who is living her best days of her life. However, things change when she notices a strange smell in her backyard.

Mask Girl (Netflix) is about a girl who is insecure about her looks. But, during night time she puts on a mask and becomes the queen of the internet until an ill-fate event happens.

Sweet Home (Netflix) revolves around a loner student who lost his family in a terrible accident. Soon, he is forced to leave his home and face a new reality and save humanity.

Vagabond (Netflix) follows an ordinary stuntman whose nephew dies in an airplane crash. He puts matters in his own hands and tries to investigate but ends up discovering a national corruption scandal.

Taxi Driver (Prime Video) is about a taxi driver, Do-gi who seeks revenge on behalf of the passengers after the Korean society fails to solve the problem.

The Glory (Netflix) projects on a young woman who is bullied to the point of dropping out of school. Years passed, she became a school teacher and took vengeance on the bully's son.

Flower of Evil (Prime Video) is about a detective who marries a woman and together they have a daughter. While he seems committed, they are unaware that he is living in disguise.

My Name (Netflix) centers on a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.

