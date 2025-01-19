From No One Will Save You To Plan B; Top 10 most popular hulu original movies
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 19, 2025
Make your weekend more exciting with these top films on Hulu originals.
Palm Springs follows Nyles and Sarah, two young individuals stuck in a time loop.
Prey follows Naru, a Comanche warrior who sets out on the mission to protect her people from a mysterious deadly entity.
Rye Lane centers on two people who get into unexpected friendship while dealing with painful breakups.
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande revolves around Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher who faces a later life crisis.
Fire Island is a LGBTQ+ romantic comedy film that revolves around a group of friends on a vacation to an Island.
Quiz Lady is a comedy film that focuses on Anne who is called to travel the world to cover her mother’s debts.
Fresh centers on Noa who struggles to deal with dating apps but happens to find her perfect match.
Plan B follows Sunny, a sheltered Indian Teenager who is pressured into throwing a party by his friend.
Little Monster revolves around Dave, a washed-up musician who while struggling to recover from a bad break-up gets attached to his nephew’s teacher.
No One Will Save You is a sci-fi horror film that follows Brynn, an anxiety-ridden homebody.
